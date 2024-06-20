Advertisement
MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICE

Minimum Support Prices On All Kharif Crops Hiked: Check MSP Rate Chart/Qunital For Marketing Season 2024-25

Check Out The Complete Rate Chart Of Minimum Support Prices For All Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2024-25 After The Latest Hike On MSP By Govt.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bringing the much needed cheers to farmers, after disbursing PM Kisan 17th Installment money, the Union Cabinet has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25.

"Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses viz. nigerseed (Rs.983/- per quintal) followed by sesamum (Rs.632/- per quintal) and tur/arhar (Rs.550/- per quintal)," said an official release.

Here's The Complete Rate Chart Of Minimum Support Prices For All Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2024-25

Crops MSP
2024-25		 Cost* KMS
2024-25		 Margin over
cost (%)		 MSP
2023-24		 MSP Increase
in 2024-25
over 2023-24		  
Cereals  
           
Paddy Common 2300 1533 50 2183 117  
Grade A^ 2320 - - 2203 117  
Jowar Hybrid 3371 2247 50 3180 191  
Maldandi" 3421 - - 3225 196  
Bajra 2625 1485 77 2500 125  
Ragi 4290 2860 50 3846 444  
Maize 2225 1447 54 2090 135  
Pulses            
Tur /Arhar 7550 4761 59 7000 550  
Moong 8682 5788 50 8558 124  
Crops MSP
2024-25		 Cost* KMS
2024-25		 Margin over
cost (%)		 MSP
2023-24		 MSP Increase
in 2024-25
over 2023-24
       
Urad 7400 4883 52 6950 450
Oilseeds          
Groundnut 6783 4522 50 6377 406
Sunflower Seed 7280 4853 50 6760 520
Soybean (Yellow) 4892 3261 50 4600 292
Sesamum 9267 6178 50 8635 632
Nigerseed 8717 5811 50 7734 983
Commercial          
Cotton (Medium Staple) 7121 4747 50 6620 501
(Long Stapler 7521 - - 7020 501

The Cabinet note said that the increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production, The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of bajra (77%) followed by tur (59%), maize (54%) and urad (52%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%.

