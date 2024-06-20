Minimum Support Prices On All Kharif Crops Hiked: Check MSP Rate Chart/Qunital For Marketing Season 2024-25
New Delhi: Bringing the much needed cheers to farmers, after disbursing PM Kisan 17th Installment money, the Union Cabinet has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25.
"Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses viz. nigerseed (Rs.983/- per quintal) followed by sesamum (Rs.632/- per quintal) and tur/arhar (Rs.550/- per quintal)," said an official release.
Here's The Complete Rate Chart Of Minimum Support Prices For All Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2024-25
|Crops
|MSP
2024-25
|Cost* KMS
2024-25
|Margin over
cost (%)
|MSP
2023-24
|MSP Increase
in 2024-25
over 2023-24
|Cereals
|Paddy
|Common
|2300
|1533
|50
|2183
|117
|Grade A^
|2320
|-
|-
|2203
|117
|Jowar
|Hybrid
|3371
|2247
|50
|3180
|191
|Maldandi"
|3421
|-
|-
|3225
|196
|Bajra
|2625
|1485
|77
|2500
|125
|Ragi
|4290
|2860
|50
|3846
|444
|Maize
|2225
|1447
|54
|2090
|135
|Pulses
|Tur /Arhar
|7550
|4761
|59
|7000
|550
|Moong
|8682
|5788
|50
|8558
|124
|Urad
|7400
|4883
|52
|6950
|450
|Oilseeds
|Groundnut
|6783
|4522
|50
|6377
|406
|Sunflower Seed
|7280
|4853
|50
|6760
|520
|Soybean (Yellow)
|4892
|3261
|50
|4600
|292
|Sesamum
|9267
|6178
|50
|8635
|632
|Nigerseed
|8717
|5811
|50
|7734
|983
|Commercial
|Cotton
|(Medium Staple)
|7121
|4747
|50
|6620
|501
|(Long Stapler
|7521
|-
|-
|7020
|501
The Cabinet note said that the increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production, The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of bajra (77%) followed by tur (59%), maize (54%) and urad (52%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%.
