Minimum Support Prices On All Kharif Crops Hiked: Check MSP Rate Chart/Qunital For Marketing Season 2024-25

New Delhi: Bringing the much needed cheers to farmers, after disbursing PM Kisan 17th Installment money, the Union Cabinet has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25.

"Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses viz. nigerseed (Rs.983/- per quintal) followed by sesamum (Rs.632/- per quintal) and tur/arhar (Rs.550/- per quintal)," said an official release.

Here's The Complete Rate Chart Of Minimum Support Prices For All Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2024-25

Crops MSP

2024-25 Cost* KMS

2024-25 Margin over

cost (%) MSP

2023-24 MSP Increase

in 2024-25

over 2023-24 Cereals Paddy Common 2300 1533 50 2183 117 Grade A^ 2320 - - 2203 117 Jowar Hybrid 3371 2247 50 3180 191 Maldandi" 3421 - - 3225 196 Bajra 2625 1485 77 2500 125 Ragi 4290 2860 50 3846 444 Maize 2225 1447 54 2090 135 Pulses Tur /Arhar 7550 4761 59 7000 550 Moong 8682 5788 50 8558 124

over 2023-24 Urad 7400 4883 52 6950 450 Oilseeds Groundnut 6783 4522 50 6377 406 Sunflower Seed 7280 4853 50 6760 520 Soybean (Yellow) 4892 3261 50 4600 292 Sesamum 9267 6178 50 8635 632 Nigerseed 8717 5811 50 7734 983 Commercial Cotton (Medium Staple) 7121 4747 50 6620 501 (Long Stapler 7521 - - 7020 501

The Cabinet note said that the increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production, The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of bajra (77%) followed by tur (59%), maize (54%) and urad (52%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%.