Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777284
NewsBusinessEconomy
INCOME TAX

Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 22 Per Cent To Rs 6.93 Lakh Crore

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mopped up Rs 21,599 crore, while other taxes (which include equalisation levy and gift tax) earned Rs 1,617 crore. 

|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 08:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 22 Per Cent To Rs 6.93 Lakh Crore File Photo

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection grew 22.48 per cent to about Rs 6.93 lakh crore as of August 11 this fiscal, government data showed on Monday.
The mop-up includes personal income tax collection of Rs 4.47 lakh crore and corporate tax collection of Rs 2.22 lakh crore.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mopped up Rs 21,599 crore, while other taxes (which include equalisation levy and gift tax) earned Rs 1,617 crore. Refunds worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore were issued between April 1 to August 11, a growth of 33.49 per cent.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 24 per cent to Rs 8.13 lakh crore. The collection includes PIT (personal income tax) of Rs 4.82 lakh crore and corporate tax of Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 22.07 lakh crore in the current fiscal from direct taxes. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?