New Delhi: The prospect that a stalled Iran nuclear deal and Moscow's new mobilisation drive in its invasion of Ukraine would further constrain global supplies caused oil prices to increase in early Asian trade on Friday. Brent crude futures had increased by 16 cents, to $90.62 per barrel, while WTI crude futures had increased by 22 cents to $83.71 per barrel. Despite the crude oil prices increased in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India as the country imports oil from whichever countries it wants including Russia.

However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices.

In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 18, 2022, in your city:

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.