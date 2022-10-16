Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 16, 2022: Centre hikes tax on windfall profit on crude oil; Did petrol, diesel rates change in your city?

Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 16, 2022: In a move that will affect the profit margins of the oil firms, the government has hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil by more than a third in line with the rise in international oil prices. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was increased to Rs 11,000 per tonne beginning October 16 from Rs 8,000. In the fortnightly revision of windfall tax, the government doubled the rate on the export of diesel to Rs 12 per litre from Rs 5 a litre. The levy on diesel includes Rs 1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess (RIC), the notification showed.

However, this is unlikely to have an impact on petrol and diesel prices decided by oil marketing companies every midnight. While there were minor changes in petrol, and diesel prices in some cities, major cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change in fuel prices. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, diesel today, i.e. October 16, 2022 in your city:

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

For instance, if your city is Trivandrum, you can send a message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 124923 and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile. Check your city list at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.

Suppose your city is Gandhinagar, then its code is RSP 218671. So, you will have to type 'RSP 218671' and send a text message to 9224992249. You will then receive a message with the latest/revised petrol, diesel prices of your city.