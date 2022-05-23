हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol prices

Petrol, diesel prices reduced: Will CNG prices be lowered now?

Auto industry body SIAM has sought a reduction in CNG prices while welcoming the government's decision to lower the petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol, diesel prices reduced: Will CNG prices be lowered now?

New Delhi: Giving relief to consumers reeling under high fuel prices, the central government has announced its decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels, thus slashing petrol prices by Rs 8.69 a litre and that of diesel by Rs 7.05 per litre. Following the reduction in prices of petrol and disel, now there is a growing demand among the people and industry to lower prices on CNG as well.

Auto industry body SIAM has sought a reduction in CNG prices while welcoming the government's decision to lower the petrol and diesel prices.

"Auto industry welcomes the government's move to lower the prices of petrol and diesel. It will help ease the inflationary pressure and eventually help the common man," SIAM said on Twitter.

“Auto industry also keenly looks forward to similar support on the CNG prices which have seen exponential increase in the last 7 months. Support for CNG prices would help the common man, facilitate public transport and will enable a cleaner environment,” the industry body added.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel to avoid an increase in fuel prices that were necessitated due to surge in international oil prices.

The government has reduced taxes on petrol and diesel against the backdrop of inflation, the Finance Minister had stated.

With PTI Inputs

