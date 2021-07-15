Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 15, 2021: Fuel prices hiked after 2 days of pause, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again on Thursday (July 15) after a two-day hiatus. According to the price notification by oil retailing firms, petrol prices have been increased by up to 35 paise while diesel’s per litre rate has been hike by up to 15 paise in India.

With the latest price revision, petrol is now selling at Rs 101.54 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.97 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices have recently crossed the Rs 100 mark early this month in the capital city.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol prices are now nearing the Rs 110 mark, and with the latest revision, the fuel is selling at Rs 107.74 per litre in the city. On the other hand, diesel rates have been increased to Rs 97.45 per litre in the financial capital of India.

In West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 101.74 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is selling at Rs 102.23 per litre while the fuel is retailing at Rs 104.94 in Bengaluru.

With the past few revisions, petrol prices have shot up above the Rs 100 mark in 18 states and union territories. Also Read: Delhi sees major fall in COVID containment zones, reaches below 500 from over 58,000 in two months

These states and UTs include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. J&K, Bihar, Delhi and Kerala are the latest states and union territories where petrol prices have surged beyond the Rs 100 mark. Also Read: India vs England 2021: Two Indian cricketers test COVID-19, one still in isolation