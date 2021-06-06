हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol, diesel rates hiked again, petrol selling at over Rs 100 in THESE states

Diesel is being sold at Rs 85.95 a litre in the capital city. In comparison, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs 94.76 and Rs 85.66 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol, diesel rates hiked again, petrol selling at over Rs 100 in THESE states

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were again increased on Sunday (June 6). With the new revision in place, per litre petrol is retailing at Rs 95.03 in Delhi. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 85.95 a litre in the capital city. In comparison, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs 94.76 and Rs 85.66 per litre in Delhi. 

Coming to Mumbai, the petrol price is on the fire since it topped the Rs 100 mark on May 29. On June 6, per litre petrol is selling at Rs 101.25 while diesel prices jumped to Rs 93.30 per litre. A day before, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs 100.98 and Rs 92.99.  Also read: Petrol breaches Rs 100 mark in Mumbai, check prices in your city

Besides Mumbai, per litre petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several other cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Leh, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana.  

Per litre petrol prices in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city, Bhopal, increased to Rs 103.17 while the per litre rate of diesel surged to Rs 94.50. Likewise, in Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur, one-litre petrol is selling at Rs 101.59. 

However, petrol prices are at their peak in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. One litre petrol is now retailing at Rs 105.33 in the district, and if the trend continues, we may see petrol prices touching the Rs 110 mark. 

Other cities where petrol is retailing at above Rs 100 include Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag and Telangana’s Adilabad. It is important to note that the highest VAT on petrol and diesel is levied in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

