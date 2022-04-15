हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol sold for Rs 1 per litre in Maharashtra city, buyers throng petrol pump

A local organisation sold petrol at just Rs 1 per litre to 500 persons in Maharashtra's Solapur city on Thursday.

Petrol sold for Rs 1 per litre in Maharashtra city, buyers throng petrol pump

New Delhi: To protest against rising prices of petroleum products and also to mark Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, a local organization sold petrol at just Rs 1 per litre to 500 persons in Maharashtra's Solapur city on Thursday.

Every buyer was given only a litre of the fuel. Still, people thronged the petrol pump, leading to serpentine queues. Police were also deployed to control the crowd.

The program had been organized by Dr Ambedkar Students and Youth Panthers.

"Inflation has risen sharply. The price of petrol has reached Rs 120 per litre under the Narendra Modi government. So to give relief to people and celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, we decided to give petrol at the rate of one rupee," said Mahesh Sarvagoda, the outfit's state unit leader.

"If a small organization like ours can provide relief to 500 people, the government should also provide relief," he added. Also Read: Shot on iPhone Contest: Kolhapur-based engineer, 9 others win Apple’s competition -- In Pics

"I was happy to buy petrol at this price. I saved a bit of money amid inflation which is scaling new heights every day," said one buyer. Also Read: Insurance buyers, ALERT! Irdai warns against buying health insurance from THIS site

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Petrolpetrol priceMaharashtraSolapur
Next
Story

‘Indian farmers are feeding the world’, says Piyush Goyal as Egypt approves India as wheat supplier

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Gorakhnath Mandir Attacked Update: 5 suspects caught by ATS from Gorakhpur