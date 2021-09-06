Prayagraj-Jaipur Express to run with Indian Railways' first AC-3 tier 'economy' coaches from September 6

The Prayagraj-Jaipur Express which is operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, will start its first AC-3 tier economy coach on September 6. According to officials, two coaches will be connected against an equal number of standard sleeper class compartments. The fare of the coach is 8 percent less than a regular AC-3 tier coach.

In terms of seats, the Prayagraj-Jaipur Daily Special’s coach will have 83 seats instead of 72, which means that there will be extra 11 berths. The train is numbered 02403 from Prayagraj to Jaipur and 02404 in the reverse direction and its coaches will be installed in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli, Visakahapatnam-Amritsar and Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express trains. Currently, the NCR zone hasq seven new AC coaches available.

Passengers will have to pay a fare of Rs 1,085 for the new air-conditioned coaches while travelling from Prayagraj to Jaipur, as against Rs 1175 for the regular ones.

In terms of features, the train is equipped with many modern facilities such as seats with an improved and modular design with foldable snack tables, individual AC vents for each berth, individual reading points and mobile charging points for each berth, increased headroom for both lower and upper berths, improved fire safety system etc.

The new coaches have been conceptualised by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and will be rolled out from RCF, Kapurthala; Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareilly.

