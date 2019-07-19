close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Garib Rath Express

Railway Ministry denies reports on discontinuation of Garib Rath, says no such plans yet

Sources had told Zee Media that Garib Rath trains,  touted to be the poor man's no frills AC train, will be replaced by 3-AC express trains.

Railway Ministry denies reports on discontinuation of Garib Rath, says no such plans yet

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Friday denied the news on discontinuation of Garib Rath following reports in Zee Media that the government is mulling phasing out the train with express trains

Sources had told Zee Media that Garib Rath touted to be the poor man's no frills AC train will soon become a thing of the past.

In an official response the Ministry said that no plans are under consideration as of now. “But if any change or anything comes up in future will let you know,” the Ministry said.

Sources had on Thursday told Zee Media that the Railway Ministry has already asked to stop making of new coaches for  Garib Rath Express. The Garib Rath trains will either be completely phased out or be converted into mail or express trains, sources said.

Notably, Railways has already replaced services of Garib Rath in Kathgodam-Jammu and Kathgodam-Kanpur route by Mail or Express trains. The initiation of Mail or Express trains in the said route also means that train fare has gone up for passengers. For example, a Delhi-Bandra Garib Rath ticket that was priced at Rs 1050 will now cost Rs 1500 – Rs 1600 for passengers taking Express trains.

As per Railway authorities, making of new coaches have already been stopped as per government order. Hence Garib Rath trains will eventually be taken off the network tracks. Secondly, the existing Garib Rath trains are 10-14 years old and they require heavy maintenance for which Railways have to incur heavy cost.

Sources had also added that Garib Rath trains will be replaced by 3-AC express trains that will add to the Railway revenue.

It may be recalled that the-then Railway Minister Lalu Yadav, started the AC three-tier Garib Rath targetting the middle and lower income classes in 2006. The first 'Garib Rath' was flagged off from Bihar's Saharsa to Amritsar in Punjab.

Currently 26 pair of Garib Rath trains are run by the Railways.

Tags:
Garib Rath ExpressGarib RathIndian RailwaysRailways
Next
Story

12 routes under UDAN scheme became functional recently, Durgapur airport latest entrant

Must Watch

PT10M21S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 19th July, 2019