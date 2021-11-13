Rapid shift of showbiz happened during pandemic: Kalakari

COVID-19, lockdowns, and curfews have all affected our lives. The pandemic has thrown our economy into disarray. It hasn't even spared our entertainment sector, with shootings suspended and releases postponed.

COVID-19 has raised several issues about the state and future of India's colossal film industry.

The Pre-Pandemic Era

The Indian film industry contributes significantly to the country's economy. The last ten years (2010-2019) have been nothing short of spectacular. With a 25.53 percent increase in box office earnings in 2019, 2019 was a strong year for movies.

COVID-19 changed the industry's dynamics in a number of ways. We've seen it everything, from Bollywood's tumultuous voyage through the epidemic to the birth of OTT.

COVID-19: Derailed Films; A Catalyst for the Rise of OTT

In March 2020, the Indian film industry came to a halt, with filming being postponed and cinemas closing. The first blow came with the postponement of big-budget films like Sooryavanshi and 83.

According to the EY-FICCI report 2021, filmed entertainment revenues fell by 62 percent in 2020, while theatre revenues fell by 80 percent.

Film releases, distribution methods, revenue, and other factors were changed as a result of the constraints. While the film industry struggled, OTT platforms experienced unprecedented growth. They jumped in at the appropriate time and acquired the digital rights to movies that were about to be released in theatres, filling the void left by the absence of theatrical releases.

However, now films are also getting released in theatres and film festivals like Kalakari festival have also started recognising talents. Meanwhile, Rishi Nikam’s film sketch book that is making news all over is world, a film lasting barely 120 seconds, that depicts the eco friendly life. The animated film “ sketch book “ premiered at the 21th edition of cine and kalakari film festival starting on Dec. 12 and continuing through Dec. 20.

The sketchbook film, which was released in 2020, went on to win several international accolades, including Best Animation and Best Silent Film, as well as a mention in the Best Artist category in Cine and other prominent honours.