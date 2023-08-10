RBI Monetary Policy August 2023: Reserve Bank Yet Again Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged At 6.5%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank unanimously decided to take a consecutive pause in its second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24 after a rate hike seen in previous six consecutive policies.

The Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the RBI took place on June 8-10. This is for the second consecutive time that the RBI has paused the interest rates. In its last bi-monthly policy, RBI had maintained a status quo in its repo rate at 6.5 percent.

A year is divided into six bimonthly reviews of the central bank's monetary policy. Additionally, there are out-of-cycle reviews, where the central bank holds extra sessions in urgent situations.

