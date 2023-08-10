trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647105
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

RBI Monetary Policy August 2023: Reserve Bank Yet Again Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged At 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the RBI took place on June 8-10. A year is divided into six bimonthly reviews of the central bank's monetary policy. Additionally, there are out-of-cycle reviews, where the central bank holds extra sessions in urgent situations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RBI Monetary Policy August 2023: Reserve Bank Yet Again Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged At 6.5%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank unanimously decided to take a consecutive pause in its second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24 after a rate hike seen in previous six consecutive policies.

The Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the RBI took place on June 8-10. This is for the second consecutive time that the RBI has paused the interest rates. In its last bi-monthly policy, RBI had maintained a status quo in its repo rate at 6.5 percent.

A year is divided into six bimonthly reviews of the central bank's monetary policy. Additionally, there are out-of-cycle reviews, where the central bank holds extra sessions in urgent situations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train