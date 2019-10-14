Retail inflation touches 3.99% in September: Central Statistics Office

The price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday showed that India's retail inflation rate grew 3.99 percent in September which is very close to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent. The retail inflation for August was 3.21 percent.

Food prices advanced 5.11 percent in September as against 2.99 percent in August. Inflation rate in cereals and products grew 1.66 percent in September, while it was 1.3 percent in August. Vegetables inflation touched 15.4 percent in September against 6.90 percent in August. Pulses and products witnessed an inflation of 8.4 percent in September against 6.94 percent in August.

Meanwhile, India`s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices to 0.33 percent in September from 1.08 percent in August. Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the Wholesale Price Index data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed a decelerating trend as inflation had risen to 5.22 percent during the corresponding period of 2018.

"Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.17 percent compared to a build-up rate of 3.96 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year," said a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.