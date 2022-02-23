हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
russia ukraine crisis

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Here’s what could get costlier in India amid international conflict

Crude oil prices are at the highest since 2014 amid the Russia Ukraine crisis. 

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Here’s what could get costlier in India amid international conflict

New Delhi: The Russia Ukraine conflict is having a severe impact on the pocket of the common man in India, as global markets are feeling the pinch of the instability in the region. The decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries, followed by economic sanctions on Russia from the US and other countries, played havoc in global markets.

For starters, oil prices are at the highest since 2014. The rising oil price is one of the many reasons why inflation is likely to increase in the coming times if the situation doesn’t improve. 

India, too, will face the consequences. There could be a serious rise in the price of oil and petroleum products to other goods and services. 

Here’s looking at goods and services that could get dearer in India due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict: 

Petrol, Diesel Prices 

With the ongoing conflict, the Brent Crude Oil prices are closing in on the $100 per barrel mark. India, being a major importer of crude oil, will have to pay more for oil and petroleum products. Ultimately, vehicle owners could have to loosen their purse strings. 

Wheat Prices 

Russia and Ukraine are among the largest exporter of wheat to the world, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database of 2017. India often imports wheat from countries like France, Australia and Ukraine, among others. But with major exporters of wheat in a conflict, wheat prices could further increase. 

Metals Prices 

Russia is also the largest exporter of Palladium to the world. For the unversed, the metal is widely used metal finds use in the manufacturing of several devices such as smartphones. The prices of Palladium could increase if Russia faces economic sanctions from the West. Also Read: EPFO gives important update on validity of Life Certificate, submission timeline

LPG, Kerosene Prices 

The price of domestic cooking fuels such as LPG or kerosene could also increase with the rising rates of crude oil. Also Read: Tesla probed by German regulators for its Autopilot feature: Report

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
russia ukraine crisisRussia-Ukraine conflictrussia ukraine tensionsrussia ukraine war
Next
Story

Rajasthan Budget 2022: All state govt employees appointed on or after 1 January 2004 entitled older version of pension scheme

Must Watch

PT19M48S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will it be a battle of Putin vs Biden?