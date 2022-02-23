Union Budget has clear roadmap for housing for all, Jal Jeevan Mission: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Bugdet has clear roadmap for saturation coverage of rural roads, housing for all, Jal Jeevan Mission.

PM Modi addressing a webinar on the focus of the Union Budget on water and sanitation said, in last 7 years, we've been making continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen and every sector. It's the motive behind connecting villages and the poor to pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, road.

For developing villages, proper demarcation of houses and land is essential. Swamitva Yojana is facilitating this. Under this, over 40 lakh property cards issued so far. For registration of land records, a national system and a unique land identification PIN will be a major facility, added PM Modi.

The PM further added that the government intends to have more active participation of people in rural areas to improve governance by removing silos and fast-track schemes.

The theme of the programme `Leaving No Citizen Behind`, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and ministers of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain are also participating in the webinar.

Live TV

#mute