Why Turkey rejected Indian Durum wheat? Centre to investigate reasons

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, on Friday (June 4), said that the government will investigate the reasons why Turkey rejected the consignment shipping 56,877 tonnes of Indian Durum wheat. The minister addressed the concerns related to the rejection of Indian wheat consignment by Turkey over phytosanitary concerns. The ships carrying the consignment shipped back on May 29 to Kandala port in Gujarat, according to media reports.

According to the Turkish authorities, the Indian wheat consignment was detected with Indian Rubella disease. The Turkish Ministry of agriculture and forestry rejected the shipment based on concerns about the disease.

Following Turkey’s decision, wheat traders and exporters are concerned about the cancellations of other lineup shipments. However, addressing the concerns, Goyal said that upon inquiry, he found that ITC had exported wheat to a Netherland buyer after following the due process and quality check.

Goyal pointed out that ITC is a reputed company. He added that the conglomerate exports good quality wheat. "I am sure that Indian wheat is of best quality"

India has exported 70 lakh tonnes of wheat in the last fiscal and 14.5 lakh tonnes in April and this reflects that "world over, Indian wheat is welcomed," he said.

Meanwhile, Goyal warned those wheat exporters who are generating backdated Letter of Credit (LC) or backdated applications saying that the government is investigating the matter and strongest action will be taken against them.

"We are investigating each one of those wheat exporters to verify and the strongest action will be taken on any exporter who has tried to create backdated Letter of Credits (LC) or backdated applications," he said.

"I want to give this message very clearly. Friendly nations who have asked us for support, there is a committee which has been constituted inter-ministerial where officers from Agriculture, Food and Foreign Affairs Ministry are a part of that committee. Collectively based on the population of the country and their genuine requirements, particularly for our neighbouring and our friendly countries, that committee takes a decision and allows the export of wheat. Whichever foreign government will apply, the committee will examine it", Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.