New Delhi: The government has launched the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme which an extensive drive to enable and facilitate MSMEs adopt Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices.

Through the journey of ZED Certification, MSMEs can reduce wastages substantially, increase productivity, enhance environmental consciousness, save energy, optimally use natural resources, expand their markets, etc.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Narayan Rane has said that ZED has the potential to become a national movement and that it aims to provide a roadmap to global competitiveness for the MSMEs of India.

Here is all you want to know about the ZED Scheme MSME

1. MSMEs will get subsidy as per the following structure, on the cost of ZED certification:

- Micro Enterprises: 80%

- Small Enterprises: 60%

- Medium Enterprises: 50%

2. There will be an additional subsidy of 10 percent for the MSMEs owned by Women/SC/ST Entrepreneurs OR MSMEs in NER/Himalayan/LWE/Island territories/aspirational districts.

3. In addition to above, there will be an additional subsidy of 5% for MSMEs which are also a part of the SFURTI OR Micro & Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) of the Ministry.

4. Further, a limited purpose joining reward of Rs 10,000 will be offered to each MSME once they take the ZED Pledge

5. A provision of up to Rs. 5 lakh(per MSME) will be made available for handholding and consultancy support for MSMEs under ZED Certification for assisting them to move towards Zero Defect Zero Effect solutions.

6. The MSMEs can also avail a number of other incentives offered for ZED Certification by States & UTs, Financial Institutions etc. and can also apply for free Certification under the MSME KAWACH (COVID-19 Support) initiative.