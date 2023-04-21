topStoriesenglish2597633
NewsEducation
AP INTER RESULT 2023

AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st, 2nd Year To Be Declared Soon On bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Update For Manabadi Result Here

BIE AP Inter Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st, 2nd Year To Be Declared Soon On bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Update For Manabadi Result Here

AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP will declare the AP Inter Result 2023 on its official website- bie.ap.gov.in soon. According to latest media reports, the board is expected to declare  the AP Inter March Results 2023 by the end of May.

Earlier the BIEAP was expected to release the AP Inter Results 2023 in the month of May, however, latest media reports suggest that the a delay in the result and the AP Inter Results for 1st and 2nd Years are expected to be declared in the month June.

Steps to download AP Inter Results 2023 

Once released, students will be able to download the the AP Inter March Result soon from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website-  bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads - AP Inter 1st year result or AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your AP Inter Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Dowbload your AP Inter Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ- LIVE Updates | NEET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA To Release NEET Hall Tickets Soon, Check Date Time More Here

Students waiting for the AP Inter Results 2023 must note that the Andhra Pradesh Board is expected to announce the results in the month of June, however, BIEAP is yet to announce the official date and time for the declaration of the results. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?