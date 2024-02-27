APPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 Released At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

APPSC Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, or APPSC, released the APPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 on February 26, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. According to the official announcement, the commission conducted a screening test for the position of Group II services on February 25. The initial key has been revealed for the General Studies and Mental Ability subject. "It is to inform that, the encircled option in the initial key is the correct answer. If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may be file objections through the link provided." reads the official notice.

APPSC Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website: psc.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link "Initial key on Screening test to the post of Group-II Services Notification No. 11/2023 (Published on 26/02/2024)".

3. A new page will open.

4. Choose the answer key link for Group II.

5. The pdf will display on the screen.

6. Raise objections if necessary and submit them

7. Download the form and save a copy.

Candidates can file objections from today, February 27, 2024, until February 29, 2024. Please keep in mind that objections will not be accepted via post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, individual submissions, or any other method, and objections received after the deadline will not be considered. Objections will only be considered online.

Once the answer key objections have been received, the APPSC will release the final key. According to the notice issued on February 25, the preliminary results will be disclosed in five to eight weeks, and the mains exam will be held in either June or July.