BIHAR BOARD 12TH RESULT 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared On results.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link To Download Intermediate Results Here

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result 2023 is now available at results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download Bihar 12th board result.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bihar 12th Board Result 2023 DECLARED: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Intermediate result 2023 today. The BSEB declared Bihar Board 12th results at 2 pm today on its official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result was declared by Anand Kishore, Chairman of, the Bihar School Examination Committee. Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department was also present at the announcement of the results.

According to BSEB, 83.93% students have passed in science stream, Ayushi Nandan has topped Class 12 inter 2023 science exam. Students who appeared in the 12th board exams can now check and download Bihar Inter Results 2023 from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  

Here's How To Download Bihar 12th Board Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB

Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate  result and save it for future reference

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Direct Link 

Students must note that the Bihar 12th Board Result 2023 marksheet uploaded by the BSEB is provisional and they will be able to collect their original marksheets soon from their respective schools. 

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam Dates

Students who fail to clear the Bihar Board Intermediate exams in some subjects or are not satisfied with the Bihar Board 12th result will be able to apply for the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exams 2023 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students will be able to apply for Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment exam 2023  from April 5 to April 10 and the BSEB Intermediate Compartmental cum Special Exam 2023 will be held from 25th April 2023 to 4th May 2023.

 

