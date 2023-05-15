bseh.org.in HBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Haryana Board Results To Be Announced Today? Check Latest Update

HBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will declare the HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023 soon. Latest media reports suggest that the HBSE is likely to announce the Haryana Board Results 2023 today, May 15, however the offcial confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the results is still awaited.

Here's How To Download HBSE Class 10th & 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the Official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam result link for HBSE 10th Result 2023 or HBSE 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Step 4: Your HBSE Board Result Class 10th or Class 12th 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Once the HBSE Board Results 2023 are released, students will be able to check and download their HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 from the official website - bseh.org.in, however, if the students face any issue in accessing their results from the official website then they can download the same from DigiLocker and via SMS.