bseh.org.in HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Check Haryana Board Scorecards Here

HBSE Class 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the HBSE 12th Board Result 2023. Students can now check and download their HBSE 12th Results from the official website - bseh.org.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download HBSE Class 10th & 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the Official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam result link for HBSE 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link

Step 4: Your HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar released the HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 in a press conference today. Students who are unable to access their HBSE 12th Board Results 2023 from the official website can download their scorecards through SMS and DigiLocker

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Open the text message body on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your BSEH result 2023 in a text message

HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 On DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website – digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the sign up button and enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, date of birth, mobile number and six-digit security pin

Step 3: Select the HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023 link

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen, check and download