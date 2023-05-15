bseh.org.in HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Check Haryana Board Scorecards Here
HBSE 12th Board Result Declared: Haryana Board 12th result is now available on the official website - bseh.org.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the HBSE 12th scorecards.
HBSE Class 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the HBSE 12th Board Result 2023. Students can now check and download their HBSE 12th Results from the official website - bseh.org.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's How To Download HBSE Class 10th & 12th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the Official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam result link for HBSE 12th Result 2023
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link
Step 4: Your HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and take a printout for future reference
HBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023 Live Updates
Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar released the HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 in a press conference today. Students who are unable to access their HBSE 12th Board Results 2023 from the official website can download their scorecards through SMS and DigiLocker
HBSE 12th Result 2023 Via SMS
Step 1: Open the text message body on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: You will receive your BSEH result 2023 in a text message
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 On DigiLocker
Step 1: Visit the official website – digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the sign up button and enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, date of birth, mobile number and six-digit security pin
Step 3: Select the HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023 link
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen, check and download
