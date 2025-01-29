Calicut University Result 2025 Declared At uoc.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Calicut University Result 2025: Calicut University has announced the 2025 results for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester exams. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on the official website, uoc.ac.in. The results have been declared for various courses, including the III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.A, B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama, and B.Sc Regular, Supplementary, and Improvement Examinations held in November 2024 (2019 Admission Onwards). Additionally, results for the IV Semester M.A Hindi (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination (September 2023, 2019 Admission) and the II Semester Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Supplementary Examinations (November 2024, 2016-2018 Admissions) have also been released.

The university has further published results for the II Semester BBA LL.B (Honours) Regular and Supplementary Examinations (April 2024) and the III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/BBA Regular, Supplementary, and Improvement Examination (November 2024). The results are available in PDF format and include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, registration number, course and semester information, total marks obtained, subject-wise marks, and qualification status.

Calicut University Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: uoc.ac.in.

Navigate to the ‘Student Zone’ section in the menu bar.

Click on ‘Examinations’ and then select the ‘Exam Result’ option.

Find your course and click on the relevant result link.

Enter your register number and security code, then click on ‘Get Result.’

Check your results and download the PDF for future use.

Calicut University Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Student Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Course Details

Semester Details

Total Marks Obtained

Subject-wise Marks

Qualification Status

The university also announced results for several other courses on January 27, 2025. Candidates can view them on the official website.