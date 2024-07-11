(CAPFs) Constable (GD), SSF Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles & Sepoy In The Narcotics Control Bureau Results Declared By SSC At ssc.nic.in - Check Direct Link Here

Results for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Constable (GD), SSF Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2024 have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The news was released on July 10, 2024, today. Examinees can access their results at ssc.gov.in, the official website of the SSC. The SSC held the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format Constable (GD) Examination from February 20 to March 7, 2024, and on March 30, 2024.

All Results: Direct Link

The purpose of this exam was to find applicants for 26,146 positions in a variety of paramilitary groups and forces, such as:

Border Security Force (BSF) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Assam Rifles (AR) Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Checking Marks

From July 10, 2024, at 6:00 PM to July 24, 2024, at 6:00 PM, marks for both qualified and non-qualified applicants are available on the Commission's website, [ssc.nic.in](https://ssc.nic.in).

Applicants can use the following methods to view their individual scores: 1. Logging in with their old registration number and password (username). Selecting the applicant dashboard's Result/Marks tab.

Cut-off Marks

In order to advance to the next phase, which consists of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), candidates need to achieve the following minimum scores (which do not include bonus points for holders of NCC certificates):

• UR: 30%

• EWS/OBC: 25%

• The remaining categories (ST, ESM, and SC): 20%

Answer Keys & Response Sheets

The SSC has made the Final Answer Keys and Question Papers cum Response Sheets available from July 10, 2024, at 6:00 PM until July 24, 2024, at 6:00 PM. Candidates can access these documents by logging in with their Examination Roll Number and Password via the provided link: SSC Answer Keys and Response Sheets.

Marks Normalisation & Bonus Mark

The CBT's scoring system has been normalised. The final merit and cut-off marks for shortlisting applicants for PST/PET have been established using these normalised scores in conjunction with bonus marks for holders of NCC certificates.

The following bonus points have been tentatively awarded to candidates who possess NCC certificates:

NCC ‘C’ Certificate: 5% of the maximum marks (8 marks) NCC ‘B’ Certificate: 3% of the maximum marks (4.8 marks) NCC ‘A’ Certificate: 2% of the maximum marks (3.2 marks)

Future Move

Candidates will move on to the PST/PET phase of the test if they have successfully met the cut-off criterion. The selection of candidates for the Constable (GD) positions in the various CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles would be made in large part during this subsequent phase.