CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in, Check Toppers’ List, Pass Percentage And More Here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared on the official website. The CBSE 10th Result Link has been activated on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in. According to CBSE's official notification, the CBSE 10th Result 2023 was released today, May 12, 2023. Today, the results for over 20 lakh students were announced. CBSE 10th Result Marksheet 2023 may be downloaded from the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 Marksheet will also be available on digilocker.gov.in; security pins and passkeys have already been distributed to the respective institutions.

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage

CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 93.12 percent of students have passed the Class 10th exam. Thiruvananthapuram district topped the CBSE Class 10th exam with 99.91 percent. However, the pass percentage has dipped by -1.28 percent. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. Whereas, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent. To view their scorecards, students need to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card information.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Toppers List

CBSE has decided not to declare any merit list or award first/second/third division to its students who cleared the CBSE 10th result 2023. CBSE has decided to take this step to avoid any unhealthy competition.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Compartment

This year, around 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under compartment. The exam will be conducted in the upcoming months.

CBSE Exam Result 2023: Here's How To Check The Result

Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for CBSE 10th Result 2023

Enter your details

Your CBSE 10th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

As per the data shared by CBSE, over 20 Lakh candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. The pass percentage has witnessed a decline of over 1.28 percent. Girls have performed better than boys in class 10th. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys are 92.72 percent.