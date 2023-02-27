topStoriesenglish2577721
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Paper Leaked? Here's What Board Says, Check Latest Update

The CBSE warned students and parents of false information about the CBSE Board Exam 2023 paper leak spread by miscreants on social media platforms.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (February 27) issued a notice warning students against the false information of paper leaks on social media platforms. The CBSE issuing a public alert noted that fake and misleading information regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2023 paper leak is being separated on various social media like YouTube, Facebook Twitter etc. 

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumors on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," CBSE said through a public alert.

The board further said that it is identifying and taking action against those spreading false information. "CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act," it said.

“Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations,” CBSE added.

