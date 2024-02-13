CBSE Board Exam 2024: 7 Common Mistakes To Avoid In 10th And 12th Exams To Get Good Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is slated to conduct the 10th and 12th board exams in 2024, commencing from February 15th. With the exam dates fast approaching, students are in the final stages of their preparations. Alongside revising key concepts and practicing with previous years' question papers, being well-versed with the CBSE exam regulations and common pitfalls is paramount to securing favorable results. This article attempts to clarify essential CBSE exam protocols, effective examination tactics, and common mistakes to steer clear of, ensuring enhanced performance in the imminent CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam of 2024.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Key Details

Exam Conducting Body: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official Website: cbse.gov.in

Examination Session: 2023-24

Mode of Exam: Offline

Exam Duration: 3 Hours

Medium of Exam: Hindi/English

Question Types: Competency Based Questions, MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions

CBSE Class 10th Exam Date 2024: 15th February – 13th March 2024

CBSE Class 12 Exam Date 2024: 15th February – 02nd April 2024

Passing Marks: 33% in each subject and aggregate

Changes in CBSE Board Exam 2024 Format

This year, there's a notable shift in the question paper format. For Class 10th, there's an increased emphasis on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which constitute 50% of the paper, complemented by 20% of multiple-choice questions and the remaining 30% allocated to short and long-answer type questions. Similarly, for Class 12th, 40% of the questions are competency-based, with 20% in MCQ format and the remainder in short and long-answer types.

Passing Criteria in CBSE Board Exam 2024

The passing criteria remain unchanged with students required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject and overall.

Common Errors Leading to Deduction of Mark in Board Exams

1. Punctuality: Arriving late at the exam center can lead to undue stress. Aim to reach at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time to complete pre-exam formalities calmly.

2. Oversight of Instructions: Rushing through instructions may result in incorrect answers. Allocate time to thoroughly comprehend all instructions, particularly during the 15-minute reading period.

3. Misinterpretation of Questions: Carefully read and comprehend each question to provide accurate responses.

4. Poor Time Management: Plan and allocate time for each question in advance to avoid rushing and potentially skipping questions.

5. Exam Stress: Employ relaxation techniques to stay calm and focused during the exam.

6. Unclear, Long Answers: Present clear and concise answers, adhering to prescribed word limits.

7. Spelling and Grammar: Allocate time for review to rectify any spelling or grammatical errors.

Important Instructions for CBSE Board Exam 2024

- Exams for major subjects in both classes will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

- Regularly check the official CBSE website for updates.

- Ensure to carry necessary documents, including admit card and school ID, on the exam day.

- Arrive early to avoid last-minute rushes.

- Maintain focus on your paper and refrain from distractions.

- Prioritize questions based on strengths and allocate time accordingly.