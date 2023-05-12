topStoriesenglish2606441
CBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

CBSE Board 2023: 12th Result OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared Anytime Soon On cbse.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

CBSE Board class 12th result is out, class 10th will be announced anytime soon. Scroll down for the alternative ways to download your marksheet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board Class 12th Results 2023 is declared today. Now class 10th result is awaited. According to reports CBSE Class 10th Results will also be declarted this week on the official website – cbse.gov.in. Once the results are declared, they would be made available on the official websites – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students would need to enter their exam roll number, school code and date of birth to log in and check their CBSE Marksheets once released.

CBSE Board 12th Result Declared: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

CBSE 10th Results 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to results.cbse.nic.in.
- Now go to the Secondary final exam result.
- Enter your credentials and log in.
- Results will appear on the screen.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Steps To Download Marksheet Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Step 3: Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

Step 4: Verify details and validate with received OTP

Step 5: Your digilocker account will be activated successfully

Step 6: Upon result declaration, open app and click on result link

Step 7: Enter details and access your digital marksheet

CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023: Total Candidates Appeared For Class 10th Exam

CBSE conducted the Class 10 Board Exams 2023 from February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023. As per reports, a total of 21,86,940 students appeared for the CBSE 10th examinations this year. The results for the same are expected soon. 

CBSE Board Result 2023: Passing Marks

In order to pass the CBSE Board examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Candidates have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include class tests, assignments, and projects while external papers are the final exam.
 

