CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 date sheet released at cbse.gov.in, check full time table here

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023 Timetable: CBSE Class X examination will commence on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023.

Dec 29, 2022

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023 Timetable: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today (December 29) released Class 10th Board Exams 2023 datesheet. According to the timetable released on CBSE's official website at https://www.cbse.gov.in, CBSE Class 10th examination will commence on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023.

The CBSE Class X exams will begin at 10.30 AM and will end at 1.30 PM.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet:

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023 Timetable: Check complete datesheet

