CBSE CTET 2023 Result To Be OUT This Week, Final Answer Key To Be Released SOON At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET 2023 final answer key and results at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) provisional answer key 2023 and candidates’ response sheets on September 15. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on answer key till 19th September. The CBSE will prepare the CTET 2023 final answer key after experts have reviewed the objections raised against the provisional answer key. According to reports CBSE CTET result will be declared on 24th September, however officials are yet to confirm the date.

CTET Answer Key 2023

In addition to the CTET answer key, CBSE has also provided individual scanned OMR answer sheets for candidates. The CBSE Board administered the exam on August 20 in two shifts, with 15,01,719 candidates participating in paper 1 and 14,02,184 candidates taking paper 2.

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website and wait for the homepage.

- Click on the CTET Scorecard 2023 link.

- Enter Application Number, Password and Click on View Result.

- Check marks on this page and then download the scorecard.

- Verify the details mentioned on it and then take a print out.

CTET Exam 2023: Total Candidates

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein around 80 percent candidates appeared. This year, the entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.