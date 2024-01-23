CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The board is likely to provide the examination's provisional answer key tomorrow. Candidates can check it by logging into the examination website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates could raise objections for a fee of 1,000 per question. Nearly 27 lakh applicants enrolled for the CTET January examination, with approximately 9.58 lakh for paper 1 (Class 1-5) and 17.35 lakh for paper 2 (Class 6-8).

CBSE CTET 2024: Here’s how to download answer key

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "provisional answer key" link.

Login with your application number and date of birth.

Review the answers carefully.

Download the CTET answer key PDF.

As in previous years, the board is expected to send marks sheets and certificates of the examination using DigiLocker.