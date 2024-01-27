CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The board is likely to provide the examination's provisional answer key soon. Candidates can check it by logging into the examination website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates could raise objections for a fee of 1,000 per question. Nearly 27 lakh applicants enrolled for the CTET January examination, with approximately 9.58 lakh for paper 1 (Class 1-5) and 17.35 lakh for paper 2 (Class 6-8).

The board will release the exam answer key and scanned OMR sheet images on the official website. Candidates can raise objections, subject to a non-refundable fee for each questioned item.

CBSE CTET 2024: Results, Marksheet On Digilocker

The board will create DigiLocker accounts for every examinee, furnishing login information on the mobile numbers associated with their CBSE registration. This move aligns with the board's dedication to promoting environmentally friendly initiatives.

CBSE CTET 2024: Here’s How To Download Answer Key

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "provisional answer key" link.

Login with your application number and date of birth.

Review the answers carefully.

Download the CTET answer key PDF.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Details

The 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) took place on January 21 at 3,418 test centres spanning 135 cities nationwide. A total of 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers, achieving an attendance rate of approximately 84 per cent during the examination. As in previous years, the board is expected to send marks sheets and certificates of the examination using DigiLocker.