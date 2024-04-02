CBSE CTET 2024 Last Date To Apply Today At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude its CTET 2024 registration today. Those who wish to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can go to the official website, ctet.nic.in, and complete the application form. According to the official schedule, the CTET apply online link was made accessible on March 7, and the deadline to apply is April 2. The CTET exam is administered twice a year and determines eligibility for primary (1-5 class) and upper primary (6-8 class) level teachers. Those who pass the exam are issued a CTET certificate, which is valid for life.

CBSE has announced that the CTET 2024 exam would be held on July 7 in two sessions. The first shift will be from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while the second shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

2. On the presented homepage, click on the CTET Apply Online option.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter the requested information and access the application form.

5. Fill in the details and upload the papers requested.

6. Print out for future reference.

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) category shall pay Rs.1000 for Paper 1 or 2, and Rs.1200 if they appear for both. Candidates who belong to the SC/ST/Differently Abled Person category must pay Rs.500 if appearing for only Paper 1 or Paper 2, and Rs.600 if appearing for both papers.