हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

Class 12 Boards Exams 2021: CICSE asks schools to submit average scores of students for assessment

The board had postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Class 12 Boards Exams 2021: CICSE asks schools to submit average scores of students for assessment
File photo

New Delhi: The CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit data including average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session to evaluate the overall marks.

The board had postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A large section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of the exams but the board has not announced any decision yet.

The class 10 exams have already been cancelled by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE).

"The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as "strictly confidential".

While there was no response from Arathoon about whether the exercise to collect data hints at possible cancellation of board exams and opting for alterative assessment methods, schools affiliated with the CICSE confirmed that they have received the letter.

The information sought by the board includes the average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 (2019-20) and average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by the school during class 12 (2020-21).

"The papers and subjects must be the same for which the candidates have been registered and confirmed for class 12 examination. The submission of the average marks of papers should be done online, through the internal assessment module on the CAREERS Portal," the letter added.

The schools have also been asked to upload consolidated marksheet of class 11 and 12 to validate the uploaded marks. The deadline for completing the exercise has been set for June 7 by the board, reported news agency PTI.

There has been no final call yet by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on class 12 board exams and the Ministry of Education is likely to announce a decision by June 1 in this regard.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSEcicseCBSE Class 12 board exam
Next
Story

UPCET 2021: NTA extends online application deadline due to COVID-19, check details

Must Watch

PT48M5S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Is natural immunity better than vaccine?