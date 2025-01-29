GATE, JAM 2025 Exam Centres Shifted From Prayagraj Amid Maha Kumbh- Check Official Notice Here
The GATE 2025 exams on February 1 and 2, along with the JAM 2025 exam on February 2, details below.
GATE, JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and IIT Delhi have changed the exam centres for GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. As per an official notice on the GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 websites, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, scheduled for February 1 and 2, and the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025, set for February 2, will now be held in Lucknow instead of Prayagraj on the same dates.
As per the official notice, “Based on the representations received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, regarding the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025, the examinations scheduled at centres in Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days.”
JAM 2025: Steps to download admit card here
- Go to the official website: https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login.
- Log in using your credentials.
- Click on the 'Submit' button.
- Your JAM 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Review all the details mentioned on the admit card.
GATE, JAM 2025 Exam; direct link to download official notice here
The notice instructed candidates to verify the updated test centre details while downloading their revised admit cards. Applicants should check that the new exam centre information is correct on their admit cards. They must also carry the same photo ID that was uploaded during the application process and is mentioned on their admit card for identity verification.
