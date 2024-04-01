IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 Released At ibpsonline.ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024: The Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Clerk-XIII mains examination result 2024 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, April 1. On the official website, ibpsonline.ibps.in, candidates who took the IBPS Clerk mains test can view their CRP-Clerks-XIII result. Up till April 30, the IBPS CRP-Clerks-XIII result can be found on the official website. Before the closure date, candidates should verify their results on the official website by entering their registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth.

The main examination for IBPS Clerks was held on October 7, 2023. Additionally, the interim allocation under CRP-Clerk XIII has been made by the IBPS. The results and the IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2024 are now available for download by candidates.

IBPS 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the IBPS's official website, ibps.in.

On the homepage, select the "Results of Online Main Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII" link.

A new window will open; log in using your login credentials.

The IBPS Clerk results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and print them out for future reference.

The IBPS CRP-Clerks-XIII scorecard 2024 includes the candidate's name, registration, or roll number, qualifying status, category, marks attained, and cut-off marks. In the event of a tie, the merit order is established by date of birth, with preference given to the older applicant, placing them higher in the ranking. In addition to the CRP-Clerk XIII mains test result 2024, IBPS has issued the results of the CRP SPL-XIII, specialist officers' exam on its official website.