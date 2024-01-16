IBPS Exam Calendar 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Exam Calendar 2024: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Exam Calendar 2024. As per the calendar, IBPS RRB XIII Office Assistants and Officer Scale I will be conducted on August 3,4, 10, 17 and 18. Candidates can check the complete schedule for Officer Scale II and III, IBPS PO, Clerk and Specialist Officers. The schedule can be downloaded from the official website - ibps.in.

According to the exam timetable, Officers Scale II and III will take place on September 29, 2024, and Officer Scale I and Officer Assistants will take place on October 6, 2024. The IBPS CRP Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024, followed by the Mains Exam on October 13, 2024. The IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be held on October 19 and 20, 2024, followed by the Mains Exam on November 30, 2024.The Specialist Officer Prelims Exam will be held on November 9, 2024, and the Mains Exam will be held on December 14, 2024.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2024: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the website's "Tentative Calendar of Online CRP for RRBs & PSBs (2024-2025)" link.

Step 3: Access the IBPS exam calendar for 2024 by clicking on the supplied link.

Step 4: After clicking the link, the IBPS exam calendar 2024 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Look over the calendar for important exam dates and other information.

Step 6: Download the exam calendar to save a copy for future reference.

"The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable." reads the official notice. Candidates are recommended to routinely visit the IBPS official website for comprehensive notification for each of the following examinations, which would be displayed in due course.