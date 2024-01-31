IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 on January 30, 2024. The results of the Probationary Officer post maisn exam, which was held on November 5, 2023, have been revealed. Candidates who took the IBPS PO Main Examination 2023 can view their results on the official website, ibps.in.To check the results, candidates must log in using their 'Registration No.' and 'Password.' During this recruiting campaign, 5,314 positions will be filled.

The interview date and time will be indicated on the admission cards. Candidates must obtain their interview call letters from the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board, ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Result Status of Online Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XII"

3. Candidates will be taken to a new page, complete registration information, and submit.

4. The IBPS PO Mains Result will show on screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

The interview receives a total score of 100. To qualify, candidates must score at least 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD). To be considered for PO, a candidate must pass both the Online Main Exam and the interview.