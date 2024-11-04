IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the RRB PO Mains Exam 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. Candidates who took the exam on September 29, 2024, can now view their results and qualifying status on the official website, ibps.in, by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.