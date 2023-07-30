IIM CAT 2023 Exam Date OUT On iimcat.ac.in, Registration Begins On Aug 2, Check Official Notification Here

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the notification for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2023. Candidates can now check and download the CAT 2023 Notification from the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 Exam Date

As per the official schedule, the IIM will conduct the CAT 2023 exam on November 26, 2023. The admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website on October 25. IIM CAT 2023 Official Notification



Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for IIM CAT 2023 from August 2 to September 13, 2023 following the simple steps given below

Steps To Apply For IIM CAT 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "IIM CAT 2023 Registration"

Step 3: Now entre your credentials like name, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail address

Step 4: Now login with system generated application number and password

Step 5: Fill out the IIM CAT 2023 application form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

CAT 2023 will be held on November 26 in CBT (computer-based test) mode which shall have three parts- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (Quants). The duration of the exam shall be two hours. The results will be announced tentatively in the second week of January 2024.