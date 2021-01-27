हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gate 2021 exam

IIT Bombay announces GATE 2021 exam day guidelines; check direct link, other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the exam day instructions for General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. The GATE Examination 2021 will take place from Saturday (February 6) to Sunday (February 14). The candidates can visit the official website for the instructions which are provided in a video format.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the exam day instructions for General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.

The GATE Examination 2021 will take place from Saturday (February 6) to Sunday (February 14). The candidates can visit the official website for the instructions which are provided in a video format.

All the candidates are required to carry their GATE 2021 admit card along with a photo ID proof while appearing for the examination. The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time. 

Pre-Examination guidelines for the GATE 2021 Exam:

In order to avoid the overcrowding, candidates should reach the centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

All the candidates must maintain a social distance among each other. The students will have to follow the rope ques and floor marks while standing outside the exam centre.

At the entrance, all the candidates will go through a body temperature check. Candidates with body temperature more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will take the exam in the isolation room.

The invigilators will check required documents such as admit card and photo ID proof once the candidates enter the exam venue.

Candidates can only carry masks, hand gloves, hand sanitiser, a pen/pencil, water bottle (transparent) along with required documents for the exam.

Candidates will have to complete the biometric registration after reaching the lab.

