IIT JAM 2024 ADMIT CARD

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today At jam.uitm.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM 2024: Candidates who have registered for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can download their admit card from the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in - once it is available, scroll down for more details.

Jan 08, 2024
IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card: The admit card for IIT JAM 2024 is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2024, as per the official timetable. Those who have registered for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can download the admit card from the official website jam.iitm.ac.in. The exam, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), will take place on February 11, 2024. It is a computer-based test with seven test papers containing Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates can appear for one or two test papers, with the test scheduled in the afternoon for Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics, and in the morning for Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at jam.iitm.ac.in.
  • Look for the JAM 2024 admit card link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Download the admit card for IIT JAM 2024.
  • Retain a hard copy for future reference.

"A printout of the downloaded Admit Card must be brought to the Test Centre along with the original and valid Photo ID. The candidate has to give the details of this ID proof while filling the online application. No candidate will be permitted to appear in JAM 2024 examination without a valid Admit Card, and a valid and original Photo ID. The Admit Card should be presented for verification,” reads the official notice on website.

