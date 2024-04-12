IIT JAM Counselling 2024: Registration Begins At jam.iitm.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM Counselling 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has started online counselling for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. To be eligible, candidates must have scored at or above the JAM 2024 cut-off marks in their respective categories. To apply for IIT JAM 2024 counselling, go to the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the counselling form is April 24.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras holds the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) every year. This exam is for admission to various M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-M.Tech., and other postgraduate programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. Counselling is an important element of the admissions process for individuals who qualify for the JAM exam.

IIT JAM Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official IIT JAM 2024 website at https://jam.iitm.ac.in/.

On the homepage, seek for and click on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal.

First, register at the JOAPS site by entering your name, email address, mobile number, and creating a log in password.

After completing your registration, you will receive your Enrolment ID and a one-time password (OTP) to log in to your registered email.

The enrolment ID and password will be needed to log onto the website. Candidates are recommended to keep them secure and confidential.

Candidates participating in the IIT JAM Counselling for 2024 must pay seat booking fees in order to acquire the seats that have been allocated to them. This fee can be paid using a variety of means, including credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and UPI. By paying this charge, candidates ensure that their seats are reserved at the appropriate institutions. The seat allocation prices varies according to the candidate's category. applicants from the general category must pay INR 10,000, while SC/ST and PH applicants must pay INR 5000 apiece. Similarly, OBC (non-creamy layer) aspirants must pay INR 10,000 for seat booking.