JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 Mains session 2 on April 12. Candidates who took the engineering entrance test can access the JEE Main 2024 answer key via the website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Accessing the answer key requires candidates to log in using their application number and date of birth. With the answer key, candidates can estimate their likely scores.

JEE Main Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Go to the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

- Click on the answer key link.

- Enter your application number and date of birth.

- Submit the details.

- The answer key will appear on the screen.

- Download and save it for future reference.

JEE Main 2024: Exam Date

The JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam took place on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 at various centers nationwide. Additionally, the JEE Main question papers and recorded responses have been uploaded on the official website.

JEE Main: Last Day To Raise Objection Tomorrow

For candidates wishing to challenge the JEE Main provisional answer key 2024 for session 2, the NTA has provided a window until April 14. Candidates can submit their objections online. The final answer key for JEE Main 2024 will be released after reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates.

JEE Main 2024: Result Soon

Candidates interested in raising objections against the JEE Main 2024 provisional answer keys must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 online. The JEE Main 2024 result is anticipated to be announced soon and will be based on the solutions provided in the final answer key.