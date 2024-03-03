JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 4 At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 until March 4. Prospective candidates can complete their registration for JEE Main 2024 session 2 by visiting the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The upcoming session 2 of the JEE Main exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15, 2024, and will be held in 544 exam centers across 291 cities nationwide. As per the updated timetable, candidates have the opportunity to pay the registration fees until March 4. If necessary, candidates can make corrections to their JEE Main 2024 application form during the correction window, which is open from March 6 to 7, 2024.

According to NTA, after this correction period, no further changes in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates are required to pay any additional fees, if applicable, using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, as specified by NTA.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link on the home page.

- Register yourself and log in to the account.

- Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

- Click on submit and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Application Fees

The application fee for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs1000 for general male candidates and ₹800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is ₹900, and for female candidates is 800. SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates' application fees are ₹500 for centres in India.

Candidates who opted to appear in both sessions during the JEE session 1 registration are exempt from submitting a new application. They can use the same registration number and password to log in on the official website for JEE Main 2024. The registration link for JEE Main 2024 session 2 is available on jeemain.nta.ac.in and jeemain.ntaonline.in.

For the convenience of applicants, the NTA allows login using DigiLocker account number, Academic Bank of Credits ID (ABC ID), or using passport number, PAN card number, or Aadhaar enrollment number. However, those who do not register using DigiLocker or ABC ID are instructed to reach the exam center an hour before the exam commences.