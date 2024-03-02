JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Ends TODAY At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains 2024: The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2 is set to close today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the second session of this prestigious engineering entrance exam, which is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15. The exam will be held in 544 centers across 291 cities. The JEE Main 2024 registration link is hosted on jeemain.nta.ac.in and jeemain.ntaonline.in. Interested candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria will have to upload the necessary documents and make the payment to successfully complete the application process.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link on the home page.

- Register yourself and log in to the account.

- Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

- Click on submit and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Application Fees

The application fee for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs1000 for general male candidates and ₹800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is ₹900, and for female candidates is 800. SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates' application fees are ₹500 for centres in India.

It's important to note that candidates who opted to appear in both sessions during the JEE session 1 registration do not need to submit the application again. They can use the same registration number and password to log in on the official website. Eligible candidates include those who have appeared in Class 12 board exams in 2022, 2023, or are scheduled to appear in the 2024 board exam.

For the convenience of applicants, the NTA allows login using DigiLocker account number, Academic Bank of Credits ID (ABC ID), or using passport number, PAN card number, or Aadhaar enrollment number. However, those who do not register using DigiLocker or ABC ID are instructed to reach the exam center an hour before the exam commences.