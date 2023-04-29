JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Declared On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 today. Candidates can now check and download their JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 scorecards from the official websie- jeemain.nta.nic.in following the imple steps given here or through the direct link given below. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: Here's How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result’ link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 and take a printout for future refrence.

JEE Mains Session 2: Answer Key

The agency uploaded the JEE Main 2023 final answer key on April 24, 2023. The JEE Main result will be declared based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA after the subject experts reviewed the challenges raised. Candidates were given an option to raise objections against the provisional answer key that was released on April 19 and candidates were allowed to raise challenges till April 21.

Candidates who have secured ranks in top 2,50,000 are now eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023. The application process for JEE Advance 2023 will begin on April 30, 2023, according to the IIT Guwahati schedule.