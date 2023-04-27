JEE Mains 2023: Session 2 Result Likely To Be Declared Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Here's How To Download Scorecard

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result will be announced soon at the official website. According to reports NTA JEE Mains result will be released Today, April 27. JEE Mains session 2 results will be accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers. On April 19, NTA released the preliminary answer key for JEE Mains 2023 April session. JEE Main 2023 results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

JEE Main 2023: Total Candidates

JEE Main 2023 percentile scores are based on the performance of the students who took the exam. For each session, the marks will be transformed to a scale ranging from 100 to 0. This year, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates took part in Session 2. Candidates should be aware that the results will be based on the final answer key. Along with the results, the cut-off categories will also be released.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: Here's How To Download Scorecard

Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result’ link.

Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.

The JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Take a printout of the JEE Main session 2 result for future reference.

JEE Mains Session 2: Answer Key

The agency uploaded the JEE Main 2023 final answer key on April 24, 2023. The JEE Main result will be declared based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA after the subject experts reviewed the challenges raised. Candidates were given an option to raise objections against the provisional answer key that was released on April 19 and candidates were allowed to raise challenges till April 21.

JEE Mains Session 2: Exam Date

JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. The final answer key will be issued along with the results. Once the results are released, the top 2,50,000 successful applicants will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 beginning April 30, 2023, according to the IIT Guwahati schedule.