JEE Mains Answer Key 2024 Released At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for JEE Main 2024 Session 1, which was completed on February 1, 2024. Candidates can file objections on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.The exam for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31st, and February 1, 2024. The paper for B.Arch and B.Planning was held on January 24th from 3 PM to 6 PM, while B.E and B.Planning was held on January 27 to 31 and February 1 in two shifts - 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.The final answer key and result will be prepared once the answer key objections have been submitted. The processing charge must be paid using Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking and not any other way.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in 2. Then click on "JEE Main Session 2024 Answer Key"

3. The external webpage will open.

4. Login with your email address, password, date of birth, and registration number.

5. An answer key will appear.

6. Download and review, then indicate any issues.

7. Click submit and get the form.

Candidates who challenge the answers shall pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- every challenged question. The fee must be paid via debit card, credit card, or net banking, not any other method. According to the information bulletin, the JEE Mains Session 1 Results 2024 will be released on February 12. Once released, the direct link will be updated here. Meanwhile, registration for session 2 has begun.