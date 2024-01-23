JEE Mains BE, BTech Paper 1 Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly distribute the JEE Main 2024 Admit Card for the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination on the website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The hall tickets for the BArch/BPlanning (paper 2) test on January 24 have already been released and made available on the official website.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 for the Engineering paper will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. There will be two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the admit card download tab.

Login with application number, date of birth.

Download your admit card.

Over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains this year. The majority of registrations are for BTech/BE courses, and candidates are currently awaiting the issue of their admit cards.