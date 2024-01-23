trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712830
JEE Mains BE, BTech Paper 1 Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: The paper 1 exam for JEE Mains will be given in two shifts on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly distribute the JEE Main 2024 Admit Card for the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination on the website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The hall tickets for the BArch/BPlanning (paper 2) test on January 24 have already been released and made available on the official website.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 for the Engineering paper will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. There will be two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Open the admit card download tab.
  • Login with application number, date of birth.
  • Download your admit card.

Over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains this year. The majority of registrations are for BTech/BE courses, and candidates are currently awaiting the issue of their admit cards. 

